NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Department of Education has released its calendar for the 2021-2022 school year.
The first day of school is set for September 13.
Schools will be closed for two new holidays on the calendar — Indigenous People’s Day on Oct. 11 and Juneteenth, which will be observed on June 20.
The city won’t be abandoning remote learning entirely. Students will be remote for Election Day.
It also looks like snow days are a thing of the past. Instruction will be moved online for any severe weather closures.
Students who spoke to CBS2 had mixed reactions.
“I would rather be in school, but if there was a Snow Day, I would say be online,” 10-year-old Emma Hinton said.
"Everybody remembers those Snow Days when they were a little kid. You'd go outside, have fun in the snow and whatnot. You can't expect us to be in there on the screen all the time. That's just a little outrageous now," said Michael Carela, a senior at Gaynor McCown Expeditionary Learning School.