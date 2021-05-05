NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Activists calling for a ban on exotic animal skins staged a protest outside Hermès’ flagship store in Manhattan on Wednesday.
PETA protesters stood outside the Madison Avenue boutique wearing hazmat suits, gas masks and high heels.
The protest came a day after they say the designer refused to answer a question about the ban at an annual meeting.
PETA is also urging the company to scrap plans to build what would be Australia’s largest crocodile factory farm, holding as many as 50,000 animals.