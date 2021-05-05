NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a daring subway crime Wednesday morning. An emotionally disturbed person brought rail traffic to a standstill.
As CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported, police say at around 9 a.m. a man armed with a wooden paddle somehow managed to get inside the motorman car of a southbound J line train and stop it near Broad and Wall streets.READ MORE: Defying COVID: Every Student In Bronx Charter School's Senior Class Gets Accepted To College
He then barricaded himself inside the car for about an hour and a half, halting train service.
At around 10:20 a.m., police finally accessed the car and talked the man into leaving. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
No injuries were reported.
Subway service slowly resumed. The investigation is ongoing.READ MORE: 91-Year-Old Woman Dead, Several Others Hurt After Fire At Bronx Apartment Buidling
A spokesman for Transport Workers Union Local 100 issued the following statement:
This incident highlights the mental illness crisis in the subway and the need for increased mental health services and uniformed police officers down there. Ask any rider. They get it. Rather than face facts, Mayor de Blasio wants to pretend everything is wonderful. It’s not.
Felony assaults are up 44% January through April compared to three years ago. They are up 24% compared to two years ago and up 20% over last year.
The entire incident lasted about 90 minutes. The electricity had to be cut off in case the guy tried to run away down the tracks.
He was taken “ranting” away on a stretcher to Bellevue Hospital.MORE NEWS: Yankee Stadium, Citi Field To Seat Fans In Vaccinated And Unvaccinated Sections, Offer Shots And Free Tickets
It won’t be long before he’s back in the system.