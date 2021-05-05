NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a daring subway crime Wednesday morning. An emotionally disturbed person brought rail traffic to a standstill.

As CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported, police say at around 9 a.m. a man armed with a wooden paddle somehow managed to get inside the motorman car of a southbound J line train and stop it near Broad and Wall streets.

He then barricaded himself inside the car for about an hour and a half, halting train service.

At around 10:20 a.m., police finally accessed the car and talked the man into leaving. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

No injuries were reported.

Subway service slowly resumed. The investigation is ongoing.

A spokesman for Transport Workers Union Local 100 issued the following statement: