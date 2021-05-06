COLUMBIA, S.C. (CBSNewYork) — An Army trainee from New Jersey was arrested Thursday after hijacking a school bus in South Carolina at gunpoint.
Police say 23-year-old Jovan Collazo was in boot camp at Fort Jackson and ran off base.
He then boarded a school bus, armed with a gun, and allegedly held the driver and 18 elementary school children hostage.
He eventually allowed the bus driver to pull over, letting everyone off unharmed.
Police credit the bus driver with keeping students calm.
"He didn't overreact. He didn't get excited. He kept his cool enough that kept the situation calm, and I'll tell you, his main concern was the safety of those kids and he did his job," Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said.
It turns out the trainee’s gun was not loaded, but police say the man will face kidnapping charges.