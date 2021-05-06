CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Fire, LIRR, Local TV, Long Island, Long Island Rail Road, Nassau County, Westbury

WESTBURY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Long Island Rail Road trains are running again after a massive fire suspended service on two lines during the morning rush.

Investigators say flames broke out at a garbage facility near the tracks Wednesday night.

READ MORE: Sneak Peek: Lincoln Center Plaza Transformed Into Green Space For Outdoor Summer Performances

Service was suspended between Hicksville and Mineola on the Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches as crews worked to bring the fire under control.

No one was hurt.

MORE NEWS: Police: Man Stabbed With Fork In Unprovoked Attack In Chelsea

The cause is under investigation.

CBSNewYork Team