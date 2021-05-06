WESTBURY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Long Island Rail Road trains are running again after a massive fire suspended service on two lines during the morning rush.
Investigators say flames broke out at a garbage facility near the tracks Wednesday night.
Service was suspended between Hicksville and Mineola on the Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches as crews worked to bring the fire under control.
Update: Service has been restored on the Huntington/Port Jefferson & Ronkonkoma branches following a suspension caused by a massive overnight fire adjacent to our tracks in Westbury. Customers can expect 10-15 min eastbound delays as we operate on 1 of 2 tracks through the area.
— LIRR. Wear a Mask. (@LIRR) May 6, 2021
No one was hurt.
The cause is under investigation.