ROOSEVELT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nassau County Police arrested a teenager armed with a knife after they say he attacked an officer Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators say the 15-year-old walked up to a home in Roosevelt, carrying a knife, and started banging on the door.READ MORE: NYPD Officers Reunite With 2-Year-Old Girl They Helped Save
Officers showed up and the suspect ran off.
When police caught up to him, the teenager allegedly attacked, slicing one officer on the finger.READ MORE: COVID Vaccine In NYC: Mayor De Blasio Wants City To Offer Johnson & Johnson Shot To Tourists
That officer then used a Taser to get the knife out of the boy’s hand.
“The first officer injured his left arm as he came down onto the ground on the concrete, and the second officer has a slice across the middle finger where he received several stitches and injuries to his right arm where he came down,” Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.MORE NEWS: Families Reunite With Loved Ones At MetLife Stadium After Long, Emotional Year Of COVID
The 15-year-old is facing several charges, including two counts of attempted murder and assault.