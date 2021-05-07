GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two of the victims who died in a Long Island house fire have been identified.
Sixty-year-old Gail Madigan and her 18-year-old daughter, Molly, were killed when the fire broke out early Thursday morning.
A memorial now sits in front of their Garden City home on Washington Avenue.
MORE: Police: 3 Dead, Including Teenager, In Garden City House Fire
Neighbors say the third person who died was Madigan’s husband and Molly’s father, but police have not yet released his name.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.