NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hershey’s is launching a voluntary recall of its chocolate shell topping.
The company says bottles in one lot were incorrectly filled with Heath shell topping, which is made with almonds.READ MORE: Hundreds Of Bodies Of COVID Victims Still Being Stored In Refrigerated Morgue In Brooklyn
Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds are at risk if they consume the topping.READ MORE: Gennean Scott Named Broadway League's First Director Of Equity, Diversity And Inclusion
The mislabeled bottles were sold after April 15 and bear the product code 25JSAS1.
There have been no reports of illness or injury.MORE NEWS: Zeita Merchant Becomes First Woman In Charge Of Coast Guard Sector New York
Customers can contact the company for a full refund. Visit thehersheycompany.com for more information.