NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A New York City parks employee was slashed multiple times while on the job Sunday in the Bronx.
It happened in broad daylight around 2:45 p.m. on Jerome Avenue near East 22nd Street.
Police said the 41-year-old victim got into an argument with another man, who slashed him across the face and chest.
The suspect took off heading north on Jerome Avenue.
Th parks employee was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was treated and listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.