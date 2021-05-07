CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Crime, New York, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 78-year-old man was robbed with a knife to his throat Monday in the Bronx, police say.

The man was entering his building around 5:15 p.m. near Brady and Holland avenues when it happened.

Police said the suspect came up from behind, put a knife to his neck and stole $2,000.

(Credit: NYPD)

The victim was not hurt in the incident.

Surveillance video shows the suspect running from the scene.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

