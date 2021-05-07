NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 78-year-old man was robbed with a knife to his throat Monday in the Bronx, police say.
The man was entering his building around 5:15 p.m. near Brady and Holland avenues when it happened.
Police said the suspect came up from behind, put a knife to his neck and stole $2,000.
The victim was not hurt in the incident.
Surveillance video shows the suspect running from the scene.
