HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut is launching a new summer marketing campaign on the road to reopening, urging people to “Say Yes to Connecticut.”
The Connecticut office of tourism is promoting safe travel to boost tourism in the state.
"It's time to savor every moment, every day, to say yes to all there is to safely enjoy right here in Connecticut," a new ad says.
After a year of saying no to many things during the pandemic, the state is encouraging residents and visitors to "say yes" and come visit.
The campaign runs through Sept. 6, featuring hundreds of businesses and activities across the state.