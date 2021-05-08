NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating the death of a 12-year-old Brooklyn boy who complained of head pain before he was hospitalized.
Officers said the child was conscious when they responded to a 911 call at an apartment on Cortelyou Road just before 3:30 p.m. Friday.
According to police, the boy told officers his head hurt. He was taken to Kings County Hospital and pronounced dead.
There were no obvious signs of trauma, police said.
