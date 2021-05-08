By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It was a cool, dreary, and unsettled day across much of the area, with some folks getting gusty thundershowers and even some small hail!READ MORE: 2 Women, 4-Year-Old Girl Shot In Times Square
Skies will settle and clear out overnight, and it will become chilly with temps bottoming out in the upper 30s and mid 40s.
For Mother’s Day, things will start out bright and crisp with temps around 50 and mainly clear skies. Much of the morning looks good with some spots around NYC nearing 60 by lunch time.READ MORE: Bronx Man Arrested After Allegedly Pushing 60-Year-Old Man Onto Subway Tracks In East Harlem
Sadly, clouds do thicken up throughout the afternoon and the chance for rain returns late in the day… So be sure to have an umbrella handy if you’re out and about.
Rain will linger Sunday night into Monday morning with the workweek starting off damp… But some sunshine is expected by afternoon with temps reaching the low 60s.
MORE NEWS: 12-Year-Old Brooklyn Boy Dies After Complaining Of Head Pain, NYPD Investigating
Have a good night!