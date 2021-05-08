By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Today will be the cooler and cloudier half of the weekend. It's by no means a washout, but expect on/off showers throughout the day.
We’ll see some breaks of sun, but clouds rule for the most part. Temps hang out in the mid 50s, about 15 degrees below normal.
Gradual clearing overnight will lead to temps in the 40s by Sunday morning… even 30s for some NW suburbs.
Then for Mother's Day, we start out with much brighter skies! Morning sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds, along with a shower chance.
If you’re headed out for brunch with mom, you’re in good shape… Most of the rain holds off until dinner time. Highs are about 10 degrees warmer, in the low to mid 60s.
Monday starts off wet before drying out into the afternoon. It then looks like a string of nice days coming up next week with temps in the 60s.
Have a great weekend!