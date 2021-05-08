NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Bronx man has been arrested after police say he pushed a man onto subway tracks in East Harlem.

Fortunately, there was no train in the station at the time of that attack, but this is just adding to a number of subway assaults happening in the city.

As CBS2’s Cory James reports, authorities say this latest incident took place at the 135th Street and Lenox Avenue station around 5 a.m. Saturday.

That is where investigators say the 60-year-old man was standing on the southbound 2 and 3 line platform when 25-year-old Keshon Malachi approached him from behind.

According to police, Malachi pushed the man on the tracks for no reason.

“It’s just kind of sad to hear stuff like that happening nowadays, especially with things going on in the world. It’s like, why bring more pain and evil into the world?” Queens resident Briana Outlaw said. “It’s a little bit frightening, a little bit.”

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital with minor injuries. He is expected to be OK.

Malachi was arrested and is facing two assault charges, including reckless endangerment.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has said transit crime is down compared to this time last year, but transit assaults are up about 20%.

While 600 officers were added to subway stations, the MTA feels there needs to be more full-time officers and more mental health services.