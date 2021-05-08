NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is now offering COVID vaccines for some tourists.
It's part of Mayor Bill de Blasio's plan to lure visitors back to the Big Apple.
Outdoor pop-up sites opened this weekend at popular tourist locations like Brooklyn Bridge Park and Sunset Park in Brooklyn, and at Flushing Meadows Park in Queens.
Now that the mayor has state approval, the sites will be offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
The pop-up sites aren’t just for tourists, however.
Any U.S. resident over the age of 18, including New Yorkers, can go.
The vaccination sites will also be open Sunday from 1-8 p.m., rain or shine.