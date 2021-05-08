NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police want to find two individuals accused of impersonating a police officer and robbing a spa in Queens.
According to police, an employee of 8151 Spa on Eliot Avenue let the two individuals inside around 10:30 a.m. on April 18.
Once inside, one of the individuals allegedly claimed to be a police officer and demanded money.
The two suspects took $1,900 in cash from the business, along with three cell phones.
They were last seen driving away in a gray Ford Focus four-door sedan.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.