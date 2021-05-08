BUFFALO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There’s a tragic update on a missing college student from the Bronx.
Prosecutors say it appears 19-year-old Saniya Dennis took her own life.READ MORE: COVID Restrictions: New York City Restaurants Can Increase Capacity, New Jersey Raises Gathering Limits
She was last seen April 24 leaving her dorm at Buffalo State College.READ MORE: COVID Vaccine In NYC: City Officials Modifying Outreach Efforts As Demand For Vaccines Plummets
According to investigators, her boyfriend broke up with her that day. Hours later, Dennis told a friend she was going to jump off a bridge and took a selfie with Niagara Falls in the background.
Her body has not been found.MORE NEWS: New York Population Declines By More Than 100K, Census Numbers Show
Prosecutors say Dennis’ boyfriend was in New York City at the time and is not a suspect.