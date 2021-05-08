SHIRLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A 3-year-old child died Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle on Long Island.
It happened around 10:30 a.m. in Shirley.
Suffolk County Police say a man was pulling out of a driveway on Floyd Road North when he struck 3-year-old Kameron Wilson, who was standing on the street.
The driver and his passenger called 911 and performed CPR on the child until an ambulance arrived.
The child was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call detectives at 631-852-8752.