By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — At least two people, including a child, were injured in a shooting in Times Square on Saturday afternoon.

Police say they received reports of shots fired at West 44th Street and Seventh Avenue around 5:05 p.m.

According to police, a woman and a child were taken to a local hospital.

The child’s age is unknown at this time, but she is reportedly under the age of 5.

The public is asked to avoid the area at this time and expect traffic delays and road closures.

As CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports, police were blocking off the area.

Further details have not been released.

Stay with CBSNewYork.com and CBS2 News for more on this developing story.

