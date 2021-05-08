NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — At least two people, including a child, were injured in a shooting in Times Square on Saturday afternoon.
Police say they received reports of shots fired at West 44th Street and Seventh Avenue around 5:05 p.m.READ MORE: NYPD Searching For Suspects Accused Of Impersonating Police Officer, Robbing Queens Spa
According to police, a woman and a child were taken to a local hospital.
The child’s age is unknown at this time, but she is reportedly under the age of 5.
Police Activity: Expect traffic delays, road closures, and a heavy presence of emergency personnel in the area of West 44th Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan. Avoid the area.
— NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) May 8, 2021
The public is asked to avoid the area at this time and expect traffic delays and road closures.
As CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports, police were blocking off the area.
@NYPDnews blocking off @TimesSquareNYC after two people were just shot here @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/ViVmUNt683
— Kiran Dhillon (@KiranDhillonTV) May 8, 2021
