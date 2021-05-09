NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying to suspects in a violent attempted scooter theft in the Bronx.
They targeted a food delivery worker.
According to police, it happened on April 14 at 3:25 p.m. on East 177th Street near Jerome Avenue.
Police say the two suspects, who were riding on their own scooter, cut off the delivery worker, who was also riding a scooter. Surveillance video shows one of the two in the midst of an intense struggle in the street with the delivery worker. The two wrestle and eventually wind up down on the pavement. The other suspect then gets off the scooter, and walks over, but pedestrians intervene in the attack.
The two suspects drove off on their scooter, getting away with the delivery worker’s cell phone. They drove off eastbound on 177th Street and then southbound on Walton Avenue.
The victim suffered some scrapes but refused medical attention at the scene.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.