By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Happy Mother's Day! If you have any outdoor celebrating planned, you're in good shape through early afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase and we'll lose the sunshine, but it stays dry. Temps will reach the low to mid 60s.
By late afternoon and especially into the evening, the shower risk ramps up. Then periods of rain continue overnight, with the steadiest precipitation to the north and west. We're not looking at any excessive rainfall or severe weather, but just enough to grab the umbrella if you'll be out for late dinner.
Temps waking up Monday will be in the mid to upper 40s. After a lingering shower early on, we dry out for the rest of the day. Some brighter skies return for tomorrow afternoon with temps once again slightly below normal, low to mid 60s.
It's looking like a decent week ahead with several dry days. Next chance of rain after tomorrow holds off until Friday.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!