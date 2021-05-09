NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A 28-year-old man walked into a Queens police station Saturday morning and confessed to killing his mother, according the NYPD.
Saroj Sharma, 65, was found fatally assaulted inside her of her home in Bellerose Manor home.
According to police, Pushkar Sharma had blood on his clothing when he walked into the 105th Precinct shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday and told officers he had killed his mother.
At about the same time, Emergency Medical Service workers were trying to save her life. Saroj Sharma's daughter had called 911 after finding her mother unconscious in the basement, authorities said.
She was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Pushkar Sharma was arrested on charges of murder and sex abuse. No details of the sex abuse charge were provided.
It wasn't clear if Sharma had an attorney who could comment on the charges.
