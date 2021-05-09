PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Prosecutors say a 25-year-old Bloomingdale man sexually assaulted an 8-year-old girl.
According to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office, Juan Ixcotoyac-Tiu approached the girl Thursday as she was riding her scooter near Leary Avenue and Oak Street in Bloomingdale. Prosecutors say that Ixcotoyac-Tiu stopped her and prevented her from leaving, and sexually assaulted her.
Police say two good Samaritans intervened and contacted police, who took Ixcotoyac-Tiu into custody.
Ixcotoyac-Tiu faces charges of luring, sexual assault, criminal restraint, and endangering the welfare of a child.
Ixcotoyac-Tiu is being held in the Passaic County jail.
Police are investigating whether Ixcotoyac-Tiu may have been involved in other incidents.
Anyone with any information is asked to call authorities at 1-877-370-PCPO or Bloomingdale Police at (973) 838-0158.