HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Suffolk County police want your help finding a would-be bank robber.
According to police, the suspect tried to rob the Bank of America at 190 Motor Parkway in Hauppauge just after 3 p.m. on March 9.
Police say the suspect passed the teller a note demanding cash, but took off without getting anything.
Police say the suspect is white, early 20s, 6’1″-6’2″, medium build, blonde hair, blue eyes, light complexion. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black sneakers and wearing a black and white bandana. He was also carrying a backpack, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. You can also submit a tip by CLICKING HERE.