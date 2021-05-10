WILLISTON PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A swarm of honeybees on a Nassau County-owned property is growing by the day.

It’s not a comfortable situation in some Williston Park backyards. Zillions of bees are in a huge tree on the county property, on the other side of a fence from houses.

And as CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Monday, cautious homeowners are running out of patience.

“I’ve lived here my entire life. It has never been a problem until the past year. It’s filled with honeybees now,” Maryanne Dillon said.

The Dillons said they are unable to enjoy their barbeque, hammock, hot tub, or backyard flowers.

“You get stung by them. That would be a huge problem and if anyone’s allergic to them,” Maryanne Dillon said.

“They started on the peak of the house and within an hour they went up to the chimney,” Ann Dillon said.

In the past week, it has been intolerable. Hives are growing in trees, swarming on the eaves. McLogan’s crew carefully hoisted a microphone to better capture the buzzing. Bees landed on them, in the birdfeeder, on the ladder, and near a puppy.

And what is the source? A 90-year-old white maple in the backyard.

Thousands more bees are inside the tree.

“People are like get a beekeeper. Well, we’ve done that. The beekeeper can’t touch the bees because they can’t go to that area because it’s county property,” Maryanne Dillon said.

The tree is adjacent to Long Island Rail Road tracks. CBS2 contacted Nassau County.

Honeybees are invaluable pollinators to our ecosystem. Therefore, the county said, it will not exterminate them. However, it will work with Cornell Cooperative Extension beekeepers to rescue and relocate the honeybees.

The Dillons said the county better act quickly.

“I’m afraid they’re getting into the house,” Maryanne Dillon said.

“Those are soldiers bees that go out and they are looking for a new home,” Ann Dillon said. “And create hives in your wall.”

The Dillons and their neighbors admire the queen bee. They love honey.

Just not in their backyards.