By Justin Lewis
Today we’ll see clouds give way to some sunshine. Highs will be in the low 60s… 5-10 degrees below normal.READ MORE: Times Square Shooting: Police Speak With Alleged Gunman's Brother As Manhunt Continues
Tonight will be partly cloudy and a little chilly. Temps will fall into the 40s with some 30s well N&W.READ MORE: Cyberattack Prompts Major Pipeline Operator To Halt Operations; What Will It Potentially Mean For Gas Prices?
Tomorrow will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will remain below normal in the mid 60s.
MORE NEWS: Mother's Day Bliss: Moms Enjoy A Day Of Pampering, Family And Fine Foods At Various NYC Restaurants
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the 60s.