NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two men have been shot in the Bronx.
It happened around 5 a.m. at Featherbed Lane near Macombe Road in the Morris Heights section.READ MORE: Slashing, Assault At Times Square Subway Station
One of the victims was shot in the head. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The other was hit in the torso and has been hospitalized in stable condition.READ MORE: New York City Council Expected To Vote On Moped Share Regulations
The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.MORE NEWS: New Haven Firefighter Killed, Another Critically Injured Battling Early Morning Blaze