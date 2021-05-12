Breaking NewsFirefighter Killed, Another Critically Injured Battling Blaze In New Haven
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Three teenagers were hurt after the stolen car they were riding in was involved in three separate collisions, according to police.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in Brownsville.

Police say an unmarked police car was on Livonia Avenue and Mother Gaston Boulevard when it was struck by a 2004 Chevy Malibu, which then took off. A short time later, the Chevy sideswiped another vehicle, and then it slammed into an unoccupied box truck at Linden Boulevard and Atkins Avenue.

All three teens were taken to the hospital, two in stable condition and one in critical.

The police officer in the first vehicle suffered minor injuries.

