WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — Congresswoman Liz Cheney has been ousted from her Republican leadership position.
GOP members voted to remove Cheney as House Republican Conference Chair.
Cheney has come under fire from colleagues for her criticism of former president Donald Trump.
The Wyoming representative says Trump is threatening democracy with his repeated claims of election fraud.
“I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office. We have seen the danger that he continues to provoke with his language,” she said. “The nation needs a strong Republican party. The nation needs a party that is based upon fundamental principles of conservatism.”
Cheney's likely successor is Republican New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, from upstate. She is a strong supporter of Trump.
.@EliseStefanik is a good friend and strong leader. As a fellow New Yorker, she understands the destruction caused by one party democrat rule and will work hard to stop it. She will make a fantastic Conference Chair and has my full support. https://t.co/TMsYr9A8rL
— Nicole Malliotakis (@NMalliotakis) May 12, 2021
Staten Island Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis supports the Republican moves.
