CLARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Experts say a gas shortage due to the Colonial Pipeline shutdown is unlikely in the Tri-State Area, but prices are going up.

As CBS2’s Meg Baker reports, however, it may not be for the reason you think.

Clark resident Tammy Sterns says she was nervous when she heard about a possible gas shortage.

“I had $20 in cash and I was like, you know what, let me just add a little bit more and see how long that gets me, but I’m trying not to freak out,” she said.

Gov. Phil Murphy says that’s human nature, but there is no need for panic buying.

“I don’t blame people for that. You saw early on in the pandemic people hoarding toilet paper,” he said.

Right now, there is no plan to ration gas. The governor says he is in touch with the federal government on the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.

“We don’t like seeing the prices go up for whatever reason, but at the moment, at least, we don’t have a supply issue. That could change if this is extant for a long period of time,” he said.

It’s the same in New York, where the state says it continues to receive fuel from sea and truck deliveries.

The average price of gas in New Jersey is $3.04. In New York and Connecticut, it’s $3.03. But this price rise was anticipated, even without the pipeline disruption.

AAA says expect prices to increase as investors anticipate a busy summer driving season as more people get vaccinated.

“With increased demand comes increased price, and also June 1 is hurricane season. If you get a major storm hitting the breadbasket of oil and gas drilling and refining and distribution infrastructure, that can set prices higher,” said Robert Sinclair, with AAA.

Sinclair says to expect gas prices to be the highest they have been since 2014.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission sent a series of tweet saying in part, “Do not fill plastic bags with gasoline” and “If you know someone who is thinking about bringing a container not meant for fuel to get gas, please let them know it’s dangerous.”

Do not fill plastic bags with gasoline. — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) May 12, 2021

We know this sounds simple, but when people get desperate they stop thinking clearly. They take risks that can have deadly consequences. If you know someone who is thinking about bringing a container not meant for fuel to get gas, please let them know it's dangerous. — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) May 12, 2021

It’s a sign of things getting out of control in some states where supply is low.

Meanwhile, Murphy says prices in New Jersey could also be on the rise because of a lack of drivers for fuel trucks, another employment challenge going on in the state.

CBS2’s Meg Baker contributed to this report.