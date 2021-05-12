NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s an update on a story CBS2 first reported about last summer.
In June 2020, CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer told us about $800,000 worth of food meant for New York City’s students left in a warehouse when schools closed because of the pandemic.
The food was set to expire as tens of thousands of people in our area experienced food insecurity.
Wednesday, the City Council passed a bill, sponsored by Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer, requiring the Department of Education to develop and implement a food waste prevention plan by Oct. 1.