NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn community was without power Thursday morning due to a fire at a Coney Island power plant.
The fire department said it started just after 9 a.m. on the roof of the facility on West 6th Street.
The plant supplies power for the Warbasse Houses, a self-contained development of more than 2,500 apartments.
It took firefighters about an hour to get the fire under control.
No injuries were reported.