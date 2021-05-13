NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — From key fobs to remotes for toys, lithium batteries are everywhere in our homes, but many parents are not aware of just how dangerous they can be for children.
If swallowed, the batteries can burn through a child’s esophagus in as little as two hours and can even be deadly.READ MORE: Advocates Working To Document Which New York City Glass Buildings Pose Threats To Unsuspecting Birds
Health experts say it can cause damage that can lead to permanent disabilities around eating and swallowing.READ MORE: AIDS Walk: Combination Of Drugs Has Turned Deadly Disease Into Treatable, Chronic Condition
With families spending more time at home during the pandemic, battery-related injuries among children ages 5-9 increased 93% with most involving ingestions.
The American Academy of Pediatrics and battery maker Duracell have launched a campaign to educate parents. Duracell is also adding a bitter coating on the batteries to discourage ingesting.MORE NEWS: NYPD Officer Shot 3 Times In Brooklyn Released From Hospital
To find Duracell’s lithium coin battery safety checklist, click here. For more safety information, visit duracell.com/en-us/techlibrary/safety-data-sheets.