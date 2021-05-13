NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is allowing the Metro-North Penn Station Access Project to resume.
It includes building four Metro-North stations in Co-Op City, Morris Park, Parkchester and Hunts Point in the Bronx.
The new stops will reduce the current 75-minute commute from Co-Op City to Penn Station to just 25 minutes.
"What does it mean? Better economy, less traffic, improved air quality, better community connections, 160 trains per day, five times more than Amtrak runs now, moving 30,000 people," Cuomo said.
The governor says the project is expected to be completed by 2025.