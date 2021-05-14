NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man caught on camera in a violent attack at a Brooklyn subway station.
According to police, a 42-year-old man was on his cellphone when the suspect came up the stairs and punched him in the face.
It happened at the Atlantic Avenue station around 12:30 p.m. on May 5.
The two men continued to fight in the stairwell.
The victim suffered cuts on his face and above his eye. He was treated at the hospital.
The suspect fled the station, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.