MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target will no longer sell Pokémon and sports trading cards in its physical locations.

The change takes effect Friday following a parking lot brawl last week at a Target location in Wisconsin. The Minneapolis-based company says that the temporary suspension is out of an abundance of caution, as there have been fights over cards across the country.

Shoppers can still find trading cards at Target’s online store.

During the pandemic, baseball card collecting has become more popular than ever, with several stores running out of stock of cards.

“We’re seeing, like, a lot of fathers and sons come in, a lot of kids come in,” Peter Vazquez, a card shop owner, told KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh. “I’ve had moms actually come and buy cards for themselves.”

If you’re thinking of trading those cards in for big money, the FBI warns that fraud is also a factor when there’s an increase in demand.

Adam Thomas’ sports card store S&S Sports Cards in Tulsa, Oklahoma has been busier than ever, CBS Miami reports. “I’ve been in this, you know, industry over 30 years and had the store over 22 years, and I’ve never seen more kids come in the store than this year,” he said.

The shop was closed to the public for three months at the height of the pandemic, but it still managed to double its profits last year through online sales and customers stopping by once it reopened. “People had more time on their hands. People were wanting to relive stuff that made them feel good when they were a kid,” Thomas said.

Panini America is the world’s largest licensed sports and entertainment collectibles company. “The demand currently far outweighs supply,” said Panini CEO Mark Warsop. “If you haven’t collected trading cards in 20 years, come and take another look. You can buy trading cards with precious gems inside, trading cards made of precious metals.”

There is also an element of luck in finding out what’s inside a pack. These so-called “hits” are often streamed on social media, attracting younger collectors. Even a basic pack bought for a few dollars may contain a limited-stock card worth thousands, and the value only goes up from there.

In January, a Mickey Mantle baseball card sold for a record $5.2 million dollars.

The NFL and NBA that are fueling the growth in sports trading cards. A signed card of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes auctioned for $861,000 earlier this year. “Don’t treat everything as an investment or as a ‘get rich quick’ scheme. Collect what you like, whether that’s a player, or a team, or a type of card, and enjoy the hobby,” Thomas said.

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) -- Instead of service with a smile, a McDonald’s customer in Queens said he was smacked by employee after being refused service. The customer has now filed a lawsuit seeking millions of dollars. As Christine Sloan reported, exclusive video obtained by CBS2 showed customer James Jin Kim trying to record an employee who he said refused to wait on him at a McDonald’s on Main Street in Flushing, Queens. Thirty seconds later, the employee is seen coming at Kim with what appeared to be a broom, swinging it around, and smacking the phone out of his hand. Attorney Christine Bae represents Kim, and is suing McDonald’s for $10 million. She said Kim grabbed his cellphone to show that he was not being served despite waiting 15 minutes. “Someone from the back said, ‘We don't serve people like you,’ pointing at him, ‘You get out of my restaurant,’" Bae said. "He felt very embarrassed, and the other employees, when you see the video clip, they stand there laughing at him and ridiculing this whole situation as if it’s some comedy that happened." According to a police complaint, employee Rooshi Sajjad was charged with attempted assault during the February incident. The Queens District Attorney’s office said Sajjad pleaded guilty, and charges will be dismissed in a month if she stays out of trouble. CBS2 discovered the employee charged in the incident still works at the McDonald’s. Sloan asked her if she wanted to comment, and she said no and referred Sloan to the corporation. CBS 2 contacted McDonald’s several times about the complaint, but the company has not responded. But McDonald’s franchisee Luigi Solimeo did release a statement saying there was more to the story than appeared in the video. “Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of my customers and employees,” Solimeo said in the statement. “The video does not capture all of the details surrounding that event last February. As this is a legal and personnel matter, it would be inappropriate for me to comment further.” You May Also Be Interested In These Stories [display-posts category="news" posts_per_page="4"]