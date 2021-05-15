BALTIMORE (AP) — Aaron Judge homered for the third time in two games, Domingo Germán had another stellar outing at Camden Yards and the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-2 on Saturday night.

After hitting two home runs Friday, Judge provided New York a 5-0 lead with a two-run shot in the second. Six of Judge’s 11 homers this season have come against Baltimore.

“We had some good at-bats there to kind of get us going,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “We were able to throw a couple of crooked numbers up there and then able to add later was definitely nice.”

Germán (3-2) allowed one run and four hits with six strikeouts and two walks over six innings. He has won all four of his career starts in Baltimore.

“It feels great to have that kind of support behind you,” Germán said through an interpreter. “When that happens in the game, you want to stay aggressive. You don’t want to lower the intensity. You want to go out there and execute pitches.

Tyler Wade had three hits while batting ninth for New York, which improved to 4-1 on its 10-game road trip and has won 11 of its last 14 games overall.

The Yankees took a 3-0 lead in the first on a passed ball by catcher Chance Sisco and a two-run single by Gary Sánchez off Jorge López (1-4).

Judge increased the margin with the two-run homer in the second. He has hit 23 home runs in 59 career games against Baltimore.

“Any win is great, especially at a time like this when we were able to get a bigger lead,” Judge said. “It gives us a chance to get some guys off their feet.

The Yankees have hit 60 homers in 22 games in Baltimore since 2019.

The Orioles, who have lost four straight, loaded the bases with one out in the third but Austin Hays grounded into a double play that was upheld after a one-minute and 20-second review.

Orioles reliever Tyler Wells balked in the Yankees’ sixth run before throwing his first pitch in the sixth. Luke Voit followed with a two-run single that provided an 8-0 lead.

Baltimore scored its first run a fielder’s choice by Trey Mancini in the bottom half.

Orioles left fielder Ryan McKenna robbed Sánchez of a three-run homer in the ninth with a leaping grab. Ramón Urías added an RBI single for Baltimore.

“Our schedule is difficult,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “This kind of schedule only makes you better and you’re going to deal with some type of adversity. We have some guys going through that right now, especially on the offensive side. Part of the game is dealing with it and make some adjustments.

“We’re staying positive, but it’s discouraging to lose the games we lost this past week.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: CF Aaron Hicks will go on the IL on Sunday after tearing a tendon sheath in his left wrist, Boone confirmed. The team is still uncertain whether Hicks will need surgery. … DH Giancarlo Stanton (left quad tightness) was held out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. “This is something that is going to be a day-to-day situation,” Boone said. … SS Gleyber Torres won’t be able to come off the COVID-19 list earlier than the mandated 10 days. “He’s positive and quarantining and in Tampa still,” Boone said. … LHP Zack Britton, who underwent elbow surgery in March, threw a simulated game Saturday. “He was really encouraged,” Boone said. Britton is on track to begin his minor league rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset on Wednesday.

Orioles: RHP Dylan Tate (left hamstring) is feeling better after being placed on the 10-day IL on May 9 and is throwing off the mound, manager Brandon Hyde said.

UP NEXT

Yankees: LHP Jordan Montgomery (2-1, 3.96 ERA) will make his third start against the Orioles this season, allowing two runs over 11 innings (1.64 ERA).

Orioles: Johns Means was scheduled to start, but was pushed back to Wednesday against the Rays to give him seven days of rest. Baltimore did not name a replacement following Saturday’s game. “It might be an opener. We’ll figure it out,” Hyde said.

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)