NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A hit-and-run crash in the Bronx was caught on camera.
Police are looking for the driver who went through a red light and slammed into a Honda SUV in Williamsbridge.READ MORE: Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Death Of Father Robert Maraj After Fatal Long Island Hit-And-Run
It happened on May 9 at East 222nd Street and Boston Road.
The driver who ran the red light can then be seen getting out of his car and getting into a gray Audi.READ MORE: Mayor Bill De Blasio, First Lady Chirlane McCray Help Beautify Brooklyn Park
The 20-year-old driver of the Honda suffered internal injuries.
His passenger was also hurt.MORE NEWS: Man Found Fatally Shot Inside Car In Queens
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.