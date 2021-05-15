NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is investigating after a man was found shot inside a car in Queens on Saturday.
Police responded to a 911 call for a shooting at the corner of Francis Lewis Boulevard and 111th Avenue in Hollis just after 4 a.m.READ MORE: Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Death Of Father Robert Maraj After Fatal Long Island Hit-And-Run
When they arrived at the scene, they found the 26-year-old victim in the driver’s seat. Police say he was shot while driving.READ MORE: Caught On Camera: Driver Runs Red Light, Slams Into Another Car In The Bronx
He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.MORE NEWS: Mayor Bill De Blasio, First Lady Chirlane McCray Help Beautify Brooklyn Park
They’re now searching for three other men who were inside the car at the time.