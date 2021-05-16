By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sunday was another pretty nice day across the area, but we did have a bit more cloud cover and some widely scattered showers and storms.
The good news is that any shower activity was expected quickly wane after sunset, with partly clear skies and temperatures once again in the mid 50s in New York City, with some 40s for the suburbs.
Monday will be a pretty similar day in terms of sky cover and temps, in the low and mid 70s, with an ever-so-slightly lower risk of pop-up showers and storms.
Most areas will stay dry, but it would be a good idea to grab the umbrella just in case!
The focus then turns to big-time warmth ahead beginning in the middle of the week.
Temps will near 80 on Tuesday, but will be solidly into the 80s Wednesday and beyond, and we could even be talking some 90s by the weekend.

Stay tuned!