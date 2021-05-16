By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Expect a bit more cloud cover today, along with a chance for a few showers or storms this afternoon.
Overall, it’s still a decent finish to the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
Any rain will dissipate toward sunset. It's partly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid 50s for the city and 40s N&W.
Monday is a similar story with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll leave in about a 20% risk for a pop-up shower, with the best chance being inland. Temps will be in the low to mid 70s.
The week ahead is looking fairly quiet with a gradual warming trend… upper 70s by Tuesday before we head into the 80s midweek.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!