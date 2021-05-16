EAST ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Suffolk County said Sunday they are trying to find an East Islip man who was reported missing earlier this month.
Epifanio Colon was last seen on May 7, police said. He was reported missing about 24 hours later around 8:20 p.m. on May 8.
Colon, 29, stays in both East Islip and Brentwood, according to police.
Colon is approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He has scars on his stomach and under his left eye and both ears pierced, police said.
Police said Colon could be in Coram or Middle Island.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or police at 631-854-8352.