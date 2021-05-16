PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A mother has been charged with murder after a child was stabbed to death and a teenager was injured in Paterson, New Jersey, on Saturday morning.

Around 7 a.m., police were called out to a home on North Sixth Street for a report of a stabbing.

According to the Passaic County prosecutor’s office, when officers arrived, they found a 7-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy inside. The 17-year-old was holding the bathroom door closed at the time.

The 17-year-old had suffered a stab wound to his upper arm, and the 7-year-old had suffered multiple stab wounds and was unresponsive. The 15-year-old was uninjured.

Both victims were taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center. That is where the 7-year-old child died from his injuries, according to authorities.

The 17-year-old was treated and released.

Officers took the children’s mother, 46-year-old Iris Tolentino, into custody at the scene. Authorities say two officers suffered minor injuries as Tolentino resisted arrest.

Tolentino allegedly stabbed her 7-year-old son and her 17-year-old son before officers arrived.

She was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center f or a mental health screening and will be transported to jail once released.

CBS2’s Cory James spoke with neighbors who are devastated by what happened. Ernesto Rodrigues said he saw the youngest child on the ground being worked on by paramedics.

“I saw the little boy laying there, and I was like, wow, I’ve never seen something like that, you know. A kid, small kid, 7-year-old, full of blood, just laying there and the [EMT] was trying to give him CPR, in an ambulance, they were trying to help him out, but I guess it was too late for him,” he said.

Another neighbor said that very young child who died was just playing outside with her grandkids a few days ago.

Neighbors said Tolentino often walked around the block with a bible in hand. They say she never gave off signs she could be accused of attacking her kids.

“She comes by, goes to the store and says ‘God bless you’ every day,” Rodrigues said.

Some neighbors sat in tears on the stoop of a neighboring home, all in shock about the violent attacks and in disbelief someone so close to their home is accused of committing such a crime.

“I can’t imagine, I can’t even begin to imagine, to be honest with you, having six kids, I couldn’t see myself doing something like that to my children, but then again, we don’t know what she was going through mentally,” neighbor Yamileth Alzira said.

“She didn’t look like that type of mother who would do that,” neighbor Jewel Thomas said. “I don’t know what else to say. I don’t know what else to say.”

Tolentino is facing multiple charges, including murder and attempted murder.