NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down a man they say vandalized a church in Brooklyn.
It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. last Thursday at Saint Athanasius Church on Bay Parkway.
Police say the suspect entered the grounds and tore down a large cross with a statue of Jesus.
He's also accused of burning an American flag on the front of the building and damaging a fence.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.