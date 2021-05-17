NORTH HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say threatened a store worker after she asked him to wear a mask.
It happened around 2:20 p.m. Friday at Costello's Ace Hardware on Jericho Turnpike in Garden City Park.
Nassau County police said the suspect walked into the store without a face covering.
When the 23-year-old employee told him it was store policy to wear a mask, he allegedly became irate and started yelling and cursing at the woman.
Police said he threatened the worker on his way out of the store, before taking off in a white SUV.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.