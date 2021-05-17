NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The latest edition of the Tribeca Film Festival opens June 9 at the new park at Pier 76.
It starts with the world premiere of Lin Manuel Miranda's "In The Heights."
Radio City Music Hall will reopen June 19 to host the festival's closing night.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the audience will be at full capacity, 100% vaccinated and mask-free.
For more information on the festival and how to get passes, click here.