NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A crash in Newark sent a car down an embankment Tuesday.
It happened on the Route 1 and 9 North entrance ramp to I-78.
Police say a tractor trailer overturned just after 4 p.m. and struck a Toyota Corolla, sending it down the embankment.
The driver of the Toyota was taken to a local hospital and is going to be OK, according to officials.
The truck driver was not hurt.