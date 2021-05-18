CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A crash in Newark sent a car down an embankment Tuesday.

It happened on the Route 1 and 9 North entrance ramp to I-78.

Police say a tractor trailer overturned just after 4 p.m. and struck a Toyota Corolla, sending it down the embankment.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to a local hospital and is going to be OK, according to officials.

The truck driver was not hurt.

