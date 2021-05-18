NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two police officers are speaking out after rescuing a man from the subway tracks in Manhattan.
It happened Sunday at the 14th Street station in Chelsea.
Police say a 31-year-old man had a medical episode and fell on the tracks as a train was approaching.
Two NYPD transit officers jumped into action.
“The train was coming to the station, and myself, I put up my flashlight and signaled the train to stop,” NYPD Officer Garry Lamour said.
“He was out of it. He wasn’t really all there. He didn’t offer any resistance. I think he knew why I was there, to, you know, obviously, help him. I was able to guide him … from the track bed to the platform,” NYPD officer Chris Cerny said.
The victim was taken to a local hospital. His current condition is unknown.
The officers say train conductors know to stop the train when they see a flashlight going from left to right.