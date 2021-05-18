NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating another violent attack in the subway system.
This one happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Union Square subway station.
Police say a man, believed to be about 25 years old, slashed a 45-year-old man on the neck after they got into an argument on the L train platform.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.
Police are searching for the attacker.